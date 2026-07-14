PIC CEO Patrick Dlamini placed on precautionary suspension

The Chief Executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Patrick Dlamini has been placed on precautionary suspension.

The PIC board says he should be given time to respond to allegations of impropriety made against him by a whistleblower in a report last month.

It has announced that Leon Smit, who is the current Head of Fixed Income in Listed Investment will act in Dlamini’s position.

The PIC is the largest asset manager in South Africa. It manages over R3 trillion in government employee pension funds.