PIC CEO judgment reserved as court mulls Dlamini ruling

Judgment has been reserved in suspended Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Patrick Dlamini’s application to be reinstated as head of the asset manager.

Judge Mandla Mbongwe heard the matter in the High Court in Pretoria.

Dlamini brought an urgent application seeking an order declaring his precautionary suspension by the PIC board unlawful and asking the court to reinstate him as CEO.

Civil society organisation Public Interest SA, which was admitted as a friend of the court, says it is satisfied with how the proceedings unfolded and believes the public interest was adequately considered.

Public Interest SA chairperson Tebogo Khaas says, “It’s been a long day, obviously full of arguments, and I don’t think the judge had anticipated that the arguments would be as strong, as detailed as they were. But we leave everything in the hands of the court, because we believe that we could only go as far as we did with submissions today (Tuesday). The rest is only left for the judge to go through the records, as well as make a determination as to how he rules.”