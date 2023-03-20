Areas around north of Johannesburg remain relatively peaceful on the day of the national shutdown organised by South Africa’s third largest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Townships like Cosmo City, Kya Sands and Zandspruit have not experienced any forms of violence or intimidation by Monday morning.

Police visibility remains high in most townships in the area with police vehicles driving up and down Cosmo City’s main road, South Africa Road. A police nyala stood on guard outside Cosmo City Mall to maintain law and order at the business precinct.

Meanwhile, traffic was temporarily disrupted on Beyers Naude when around fifty members of the EFF marched from Zandspruit to a nearby police station.

EFF branch leader in Zandspruit northwest of Johannesburg, Gift Mkasi, says they are adhering to the law but have to make their grievances known to the sitting President.

“Here in Zandspuit our issues are different, we are not only raising the issue of load shedding, our issue is that 90% of our people in Zandspruit don’t have electricity which is safe, they rely on izinyoka (illegal electricity connections). The issue of safety in this community is of concern with murder and GBV being number one here in Zandspruit. That is why we are calling for the removal of the sitting President.”

Local Police station commander, Anesh Maharaj says the protest in Zandspruit has been peaceful without any issues.

Police and Taxi operators also patrolled the area which seemed largely peaceful and normal.