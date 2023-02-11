Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane’s murder scene on Florida Road, Durban, was busy on Saturday. The two friends were gunned down outside a restaurant on Friday night.

Police cordoned off the area earlier, while fans came to lay flowers for their much-loved hip-hop star also affectionately known as Supermega.

Forbes’ family members are said to have arrived in Durban on Saturday morning to see the location where their brother and son lost his life.

Photo slideshow below:

Images by S’khangiwe Mthiyane