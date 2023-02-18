South African hip hop star, Kiernan Forbes, commonly known as AKA will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday. The funeral will be a private ceremony that will only be attended by family and close friends.

The “Fela in Versace” hitmaker was shot and killed in Durban last weekend alongside his long-time friend, Tibello “Tibs” Motoane.

AKA’s memorial service ended on a high note on Friday as a variety of local hip hop artists – Anati, KO, Khuli Chana, Maggz, Tira, JR, Da Les and Yanga – took the stage to pay tribute to slain rapper Supa Mega a mini-concert.

The performances brought the house down as his industry colleagues sang AKAs biggest hits including “Run Jozi”, “All eyes on me” and “Heaven” to name a few.

Photo Gallery | AKA Memorial mini concert:

VIDEO | Yanga Chief remembers working with AKA

AKA was also hailed for recognising talent and nurturing it, giving artists like Yanga Chief – who started out as a videographer – a voice and identity. Here is his tribute to AKA: