Sentencing in the case of Phoenix brothers Dylan and Ned Govender who were founded guilty on a charge of attempted murder of Nkululeko Mangwe and the common assault of Mxolisi Putuzo during the 2021 civil unrest, has been postponed to August 4th.

This is to allow the State and defence time to familiarise themselves with the Correctional officer’s report.

On a charge of murder, the court previously ruled that the State had failed to prove that the brothers killed 19-year-old Mondli Majola.

The court is still awaiting to be furnished with the probation officer’s report for clarity on a suitable sentence.

The State says this will only be available to both parties on July 20th pending the finalisation of interviews with victims and the accused.

The defence is expected to also analyse both reports with their forensic psychologist.

Bail for the accused has been extended.