The Durban High Court has found brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, not guilty for the murder of Mondli Majola during the civil unrest in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal in 2021. They have however been found guilty on a charge of attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Majola was among at least 30 people who were believed to have been killed in Phoenix at that time. NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the matter has been postponed to July 5th for sentencing.

“During the judgment the judge found the accused not guilty of murder, but guilty of assault GBH with regards to the second count they found not guilty of attempted murder but assaults common and they were found guilty of attempted murder with regards to the charge.”