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Philipsen wins Tour de France stage 17

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 17 - Chambery to Voiron - Voiron, France - July 22, 2026 Alpecin - Premier Tech's Jasper Philipsen in action before winning stage 17.
  • Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 17 - Chambery to Voiron - Voiron, France - July 22, 2026 Alpecin - Premier Tech's Jasper Philipsen in action before winning stage 17.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Belgian Jasper Philipsen prevailed in a crowded rush to the finish line to win stage 17 of the Tour de France, moving within seven points of green jersey holder Mads Pedersen.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider had finished fifth twice, fourth and third twice in the sprint stages.

Philipsen, who had won the green jersey in 2023, clinched his first Tour de France stage win of the year ahead of Mauro Schmid and Olav Kooij, who were second and third.

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG retained his overall lead, four minutes and 32 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel in the overall rankings.

-Report by Vincent Sitsula 

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