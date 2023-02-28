The former eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, who is also president of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), has resigned as a councillor.

Mavundla was removed from the position of deputy mayor in December after an African National Congress (ANC) motion of no confidence in him.

Mavundla’s party together with other smaller parties helped the ANC to stay in control of the eThekwini metro after the 2021 Local Government Elections.

This after the ANC failed to get an outright majority in the elections in the city.

Mavundla says he needs to focus on preparing his party for next year’s general elections.

“And the whole idea is that we have seen that after a motion of no confidence was submitted which made a whole lot of allegations against myself and my party, the ABC, the feeling is that we needed to clear the air. But we are also aware that next year we are going to the general elections in the country. We can’t sit on the corner. Among other things sitting on my shoulders is also to ensure that the party is known all over the country. Therefore, our campaign … we can’t wait for 2024; our campaign starts right now.”