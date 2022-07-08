Youth from several neighbourhoods in the Mother City and Stellenbosch will from Friday take part in the inaugural Phefumla Festival to be held in Philippi on the Cape Flats.

The organisers, Phefumla Queer Collective, in partnership with Amandla Development and the Triangle Project, say the event will highlight the bullying of queer pupils, sexual violence and mental wellness.

Come join the #PhefumlaAnnualFestival2022 tomorrow at Phillipi Village from 12pm fam #artiqueervism pic.twitter.com/O07Mi63epK — Ling Dior (@LingDeeYoh) July 7, 2022

Organisers say a colourful parade from the Philippi Village to the local shopping mall, dance, music, conversations, exhibitions and film screenings are some of the activities planned for the week-end of celebrations.