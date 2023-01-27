The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will ensure that Dr Mpho Phalatse’s name is again put forward as a candidate for the Johannesburg Mayor position.

She was voted out in a motion of no confidence on Thursday afternoon.

140 councillors voted for the motion while 129 councillors voted against it.

The DA’s National Spokesperson Cilliers Brink says the ousting has nothing to do with her work performance but was another attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) to try to regain control of the city.

He says, “What is next for us? We are going to put up Dr Mpho Phalatse once again as the candidate for the Mayor of Johannesburg. Just to point to how this is not abnormal, the exact same thing happened to Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. She was removed with a motion of no confidence and then returned with a bigger majority than she was initially elected and this is not the first motion against Mpho Phalatse.”

Work performance

Brink says the ousting of Phalatse, has nothing to do with her work performance but was another attempt by the ANC to regain control of the city.

He says, “This was always a real possibility and it is not because of Dr Phalatse’s performance as the Mayor or because of service delivery or her programme of action, but because of the politics that happened. It is clear that the ANC does not want the DA or our coalition partners to govern Joburg and if it can’t then it will disrupt our attempts to serve. It is devastating, especially on the day that the mayor announced a plan to knock out 2-3 stages of load shedding, where Joburg will be moving closer to energy independence. “

VIDEO: Interview with the DA’s National Spokesperson Cilliers Brink: