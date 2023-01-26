The City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse believes she will survive Thursday’s motions of no confidence in her.

The Johannesburg council is meeting minority parties and will table motions to remove her as mayor, with the help of the African National Congress (ANC).

The Joburg multi-party government is going into the meeting having lost eight votes from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) following a fallout between the PA and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Johannesburg council has 270 seats and for the motion to succeed, sponsors of the motion need 136 votes.

Phalatse earlier spoke to the media in Johannesburg: “You ask me about numbers in council and how sure [are] we [that we will] defeat council? … It’s January this year [2023] but we’re still in government. Besides numbers, there’s a lot [happening] in the background. We can never be sure, we can live in faith … live another day.”

The audio below is reporting more on the story: