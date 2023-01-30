The former Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse has announced that she will contest the Democratic Alliance’s top job at the party’s national conference in April this year.

Phalatse who was ousted from her mayoral position last week says some people within the party approached her last year to request her to run for the position of the DA’s federal leader.

She says she wants to address what she terms a trust deficit between South Africans and the DA.

“We however in the DA need a relatable and dependable leadership that can win back the trust of the electorate and lead our party to a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections which is only a few months away. That victory will only be possible if the DA is a party that people can relate to. The people of South African need a credible alternative through which they can access the bill of rights in our constitution.”.

Video: DA denies claims that it abandoned ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse