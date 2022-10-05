Ousted Johannesburg mayor Dr. Mpho Phalatse is expected to address the media on Wednesday afternoon.

She has filed papers in the High Court in City to have last Friday’s extraordinary council meeting in which she was removed during a motion of no confidence vote declared unlawful.

A statement from DA Johannesburg Leader Dr Mpho Phalatse on the court action to overturn the recent unlawful City of Johannesburg Council meeting. pic.twitter.com/nRYSLDzL8G — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 4, 2022

The matter is expected to be heard on Tuesday next week.

The meeting elected African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg Regional Chairperson Dada Morero as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Phalatse says the Democratic Alliance (DA) will fight to the bitter end to ensure that the decision is reversed.

She says, “We will focus our attention on regaining the City of Johannesburg and stop the ANC and its partners in the coalition of corruption from looting the city a second time and again paying no heed to the needs of the residents.”

VIDEO: Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse wants her removal declared unlawful:

Leadership skills

On Tuesday, ActionSA caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg Council, Funzi Ngobeni praised Phalatse’s leadership skills.

He has, however, admitted that Phalatse found it difficult to carry her responsibilities because of what he calls “interference” by Democratic Alliance national leaders who had vested interests in the city.

Ngobeni said he hopes that some of the projects that were initiated under the coalition will be implemented, as the approved budget catered for them.

The party briefed the media in Johannesburg following the ousting of Phalatse.

“We were making progress in terms of getting service delivery around this coordination working. And I think it’s at this moment for us as ActionSA that we salute her and thank her for the corporation that she has made. We know it was not easy, in her party, people were opposing her for working with us.”

Former Mayor Mpho Phalatse pleaded with the DA’s National Leadership at the 11th hour to allow them to support an IFP Speaker, when it became clear that the PA would not support DA Speaker Alex Christians. The DA’s Leadership refused, which handed the govt to the ANC coalition. — ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 3, 2022