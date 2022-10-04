Ousted Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has filed papers in the High Court in Johannesburg to have last Friday’s Extraordinary Council meeting where she was removed during a motion of no confidence vote declared unlawful.

The meeting elected African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg regional chairperson Dada Morero as new mayor of the City.

The matter is expected to be heard next week Tuesday. Phalatse says the people of Johannesburg voted out the ANC for a better alternative and the Democratic Alliance (DA) will fight until the bitter end to ensure that their mandate is served.

Meanwhile, there is growing uncertainty among some residents in Johannesburg about what will happen to planned service delivery projects announced by the ousted DA led multiparty government in the City of Johannesburg now that a new mayor has been elected.

Joburg has a new mayor after Dr Phalatse’s ousting: