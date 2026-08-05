Phala Phala theft trial resumes at Modimolle Regional Court

The trial of three people accused of stealing $580,000 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm is expected to resume in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

The court will hear closing submissions of the submitted heads of arguments by the state and defence.

Accused number one, Emmanuela David and his co-accused, the Joseph siblings, Floriana and Ndilinasho, have been on trial for allegedly stealing the money at President Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020.

The trial has seen more than 20 witnesses taking the stand.

The accused did not call any witnesses.

Accused number one, David, also testified.

He denied his involvement in the theft and was cross-examined about the increase in his finances between 2019 and 2020.

The court heard that David’s bank account also grew from approximately R3 million to R5 million between 2020 and 2022.

David’s co-accused, Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, are out on bail.-Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa

VIDEO | Phala Phala farm robbery case back in court