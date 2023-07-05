Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is adamant that President Cyril Ramaphosa is innocent of any wrongdoing with regards to the Phala Phala scandal.

There has been mixed reaction the report by the Public Protector with some opposition parties expressing outrage. Parties have called this report a whitewash and not being worth the paper its written on, while some have welcomed it.

Gcaleka announced last week that her office’s investigation cleared President Ramaphosa on several issues including undertaking paid work. Gcaleka says this was a complete probe which left no stone unturned.

“What I have been consistently saying is that a law is a matter of interpretation that is why you find two parties at court and you find both parties having different authorities but what I am confident about is that this is a report that has gone through due processes in line with the law. This is a report that has been done ethically by the office without any bias and a lot of work has been put into it and a lot of quality assurance has been put into it so it is definitely a report that duly considered by the judges and they can make a judgment call on the point of law.”