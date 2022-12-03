Constitution law expert, Pierre de Vos, says weaknesses have been identified in the recently-released Section 89 Panel report on the Phala Phala farm saga.

An independent panel of experts probed the alleged 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo, saying that he may have committed serious violations and breached anti-corruption laws.

Some political parties and organisations are calling for the president to resign, claiming that the revelations have left him discredited.

However, De Vos says, the evidence and the Panel’s findings appear to have been inadequate.

“The problem with the Panel’s report is that it is actually quite a difficult thing to do because the Panel cannot investigate anything. It can only rely on the evidence before it. At the moment, the evidence is a bit scant.”

He adds: “I think the major weakness of the report is that in terms of the rules of Parliament, impeachment is only feasible if there is a serious violation of the Constitution, of the law and the overall findings that there was really something problematic that happened here, I think that it is very clear. But the report is a bit all over the place and takes a very broad and lackadaisical sort of view of what was required of him.”

Speaking on SAfm Sunrise, De Vos said the report has major weaknesses:

Mantashe cautions against President Ramaphosa’s resignation

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the country will be plunged into chaos should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign. Mantashe was speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of an ANC NEC meeting at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg on Friday. He says should President Ramaphosa resign, the country and the economy will be adversely affected. VIDEO | In conversation with ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe: Meanwhile, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says South Africa should be ruled until the next election by a respected elder, leading a government of national unity if President Ramaphosa loses the political support of the ANC over the Phala Phala matter. He says most South Africans want to see their political leaders dealing with problems such as load shedding and joblessness urgently. “If the President loses the political support of his party before a final determination of his conduct is made, I call for the establishment of a government of national unity under a respected elder to stabilise the country until the next election. And during the next year, we need to hold an economic Codesa to address the real crisis facing the country, which is the scandalous gap between those who benefit from inter-generational wealth and those who are locked out of the economy.”