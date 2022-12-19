Delegates at the African National Congress (ANC)’ 55th national conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, have raised concerns over the party’s Integrity Committee’s Phala Phala report.

The report was expected to be tabled at the conference as the National Executive Committee (NEC) had decided in a recent meeting. However, delegates say the report has not been tabled and is allegedly being withheld.

Delegates have voted for the party’s Top 7 with the results expected to be announced after 9 o’clock on Monday morning.

NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, says the Phala Phala report has now been deferred to the incoming leadership.

Mokonyane, who has been nominated for the position of the first deputy Secretary General, says the outgoing ANC NEC has failed to deliver on its mandate of uniting and strengthening the party.

She says the branches must decide who must come back. “We are an NEC that has destroyed everything and is not able to build anything. I am on record to say me included we are an NEC that messed up things. We have been shown the door and we should actually allow the branches therefore to determine who must then come back. We are in a national conference where every issue that has to do with a member who is not here has been dealt with using issues of disciplinary action, step aside.”

ANC NEC member Supra Mahumapelo also speaks to the SABC on the sidelines of the conference saying, “I’m surprised that there was this vibe about the Integrity Committee which is going to be tabled. Remember the NEC last week, instead of discussing this matter ad finalising, it referred to the conference. The report is not there. Delegates have been saying but where’s the report? Let’s debate the report.”

Mahumapelo adds, “We’ll see how we fuse it into organisational and so by right because this is a serious matter. It could have been a stand-alone matter. Present the report, make it public as a transparent organisation, engage robustly, differ where we differ, agree where we agree, and come to some kind of a decision moving forward.”

VIDEO: ANC decides against the support of Phala Phala report, 13 Dec 2022: