African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer- General Paul Mashatile says the Phala Phala robbery at party President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm and whether he breached the Executive Code of Ethics has not been discussed at the Policy Conference taking place in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Former State Security DG Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa alleging that the president had attempted to cover up the theft of millions of US dollars in cash in 2020.

Mashatile says the matter is being dealt with by the party’s Integrity Commission and the state’s law enforcement agencies.

“The first meeting, not all members of the Integrity Commission were present but on the past few days before we started with this conference on Wednesday or Tuesday, the President did meet with the Integrity Commission again they have not completed their discussion on the matter. So once that is done we will get that report so there is no need for conference to discuss matters about the President because there are also investigations taking place in the state”

Mashatile briefs the media: