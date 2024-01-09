Dr Phaahla launches wellness campaign in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla officially launched the Cheka Impilo campaign in Oakley, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. Phaahla says bringing health services to the people especially in rural villages will help in improving the health of all citizens.

Cheka Impilo is an accelerated national wellness campaign focusing on encouraging people to know their health status. The campaign entails regular screening and testing of infections and non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

“This is part and parcel of the implementation of the NHI and we want to assure the people that now the bill has been passed in the National Assembly and in December also in the National Council of Provinces, it is now left with the President to consider that legislation which is the policy of making sure that we are able to have equity in terms of resources. We know that as country we are spending sufficient amount in terms of health services,” says Phaahla.

Meanwhile, Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) President Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena has welcomed the government’s effort. He called on men to take advantage of the services.

“I’m so excited, I’ve lost so many people here in my community because of lack of knowledge. Now the department is here to give that knowledge to my people that if you feel some pains, don’t waste time go and consult so that you get help. I’m so excited I’m saying this is long overdue and I’m saying to our people please don’t waste time, when feel some pains go to the nearest medical facility so that you can get help. That is what makes me happy today.”