Phaahla calls for African self-reliance on HIV response financing

Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says African countries must move towards self-reliance in financing their HIV responses.

He was speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Delegates at the conference are discussing the future of the global HIV response.

This includes sustainable funding, equitable access to new prevention and treatment technologies as well as strategies to end AIDS as a public health threat.

Phaahla says the reduction in international donor funding has highlighted the urgent need for countries to mobilise domestic resources to sustain critical programmes.

He also says advances in HIV treatment are offering incredible hope, but global access remains a problem.

Phaahla says it is important for South Africa to be part of the global conversation because it is carrying one of the world’s highest HIV burdens.

VIDEO |International AIDS Conference confronts HIV funding crisis: