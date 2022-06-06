Government is offering an additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to people 50 years and older whose last vaccination was at least 120 days ago.

The Health Department says in a statement that eligible people will be able to receive the additional booster dose from Monday.

It says the Pfizer jab has been shown to be safe and effective against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Senior Researcher at the CSIR, Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, says the number of cases in the fifth wave of the coronavirus in South Africa has peaked at 33% of that of the fourth wave.

South Africa appears to be exiting the fifth wave of the virus which was driven by the BA 4 and BA 5 sub-variants of Omicron.

According to Dr. Suliman, hospitalisations accounted for 35% of the fourth wave, while reported deaths accounted for only 15%.

COVID 19 has killed over 100 000 people in South Africa. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against coronavirus.