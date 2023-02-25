Cape Town is hosting sub-Saharan Africa’s first E-Prix electric car race on Saturday, with 22 Formula E cars racing through the Green Point and Waterfront precincts.

The track runs from Vlei Road, down Beach Road in Mouille Point and Fritz Sonnenberg Road.

Spectator stands have been erected along the route for over 20 000 people.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says it’s huge excitement for everyone: “People may have heard of this last week or even six months, but we have been hacking this for the last five years to make it happen. It’s been a massive amount of logistics and planning coordination to make it happen. The processes within the City of Cape Town were really complex to be able to get these kind of roadworks. These precincts have not been upgraded since 2010. So, we had to make a lot of changes.”