The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will increase by R2.43 cents per litre and diesel by between R1.07 and R1.10.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.56 per litre.

Government says it will also take further measures to help reduce fuel prices in a more sustainable manner.

From Wednesday the Energy Department says it will remove the demand side management levy of 10 cents per litre that has been applied to inland 95 octane petrol. The department says it is proposed that the basic fuel price also be decreased by three cents per litre in the coming months.

Western Cape calls for action amid escalating fuel prices

The Western Cape Government is urging the National Minister for Transport Fikile Mbalula to take immediate action on the escalating fuel price. Western Cape Minister of Mobility Daylin Mitchell says the escalating prices will make it more expensive to live, eat and travel in South Africa.

He says it will undoubtedly hit the most vulnerable residents the hardest. Mitchell says national government has an obligation to limit the impact on residents by scrapping the general fuel levy.

” I call on the national Minister of Transport [Fikile] Mbalula to join the fight against the increase in the price of fuel, given the huge impact on the transport sector and adverse knock-on effect throughout the economy. Let’s start by jointly fighting for the scrapping of the general fuel levy to ease the impact of the record fuel price increases. Tonight’s increase is a big blow not only for motorists but for commuters who are already struggling to reach economic opportunities, especially in light of the failing rail system and rolling blackouts.”