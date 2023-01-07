A petrol tanker has crashed on Kliprivier Drive near the N12 exit, Suideroord in the Johannesburg southern suburbs.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Communications Unit confirmed that the petrol tanker was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

It landed on the embankment next to the N12 East. The driver remains trapped inside the vehicle.

Hazmat technicians are on the scene to contain the petrol spillage while Emergency Management Services attempt to release the driver from the vehicle.

JMPD officers are among those who have been deployed to control the accident scene.

The N12 East has been closed off at Xavier Street and N12 West is closed off at Comaro Road, while Kliprivier Drive is closed in both directions between the N12 West and N12 East exit.

Motorists can divert off the N12 East onto Xavier Street and turn right into Rifle Range Road and off Comaro Road using Oak Avenue, Prairie Street and turn left into Rifle Range Road.

Residents living within proximity of the accident scene are urged to be extremely cautious of the situation at hand, and motorists are advised to avoid the N12 in both directions travelling between Xavier Street and Comaro Road.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️ Diesel tanker crash on Kliprivier Dr north near the N12 east exit. The truck landed on the embankment & driver is trapped inside. Hazmat Tech, #EMS & #JMPD on scene. N12 east is closed off at Xavier Str & Kliprivier Dr north is also closed off. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/gbyU1MpGQR — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) January 7, 2023

This is the second tanker accident to occur in the province in recent weeks. The first was on Christmas eve where a tanker got stuck under a bridge in Boksburg and later exploded, claiming the lives of 37 people. Many of the injured from the former accident are still hospitalised.