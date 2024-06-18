Petition alone cannot remove a MP: Mashego

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Activist Mandisa Mashego says a petition alone cannot lead to the removal of a Member of Parliament.

Her statement follows the apology of Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Renaldo Gouws for a controversial video that has sparked allegations of racism against him.

The newly sworn-in MP faces backlash over a 2009 video that resurfaced, showing him making charged comments against the African National Congress (ANC) government.

A petition demanding his removal from office has gained momentum, with almost 30 000 signatures.

The DA has yet to react to the developments.

Mashego explains what the law stipulates in such a case. “Whether you believe that I made a racist remark or not, if I am a member of Parliament or legislature or council, the reality is that the electoral laws do not allow a petition to have me removed…”

“It’s very important for South Africans to begin to wrap their heads around these things,” adds Mashego.

PODCAST | Mandisa Mashego’s full interview on SAFM’s First Take:

Social Media reaction to Gouws’ apology:

A snippet of a video that I posted 16 years ago (back in 2009) when I was young and still a student has been recycled and posted on social media over the last few days. I addressed this snippet in 2016 and again in 2020 when approached by the media when it was posted on social… — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 17, 2024

Even though the term “racist” has lost all meaning in this country I firmly believe that those who falsely accuse others of “racism” or being “racist”, should face a heavy fine or at least some consequences for damaging the reputation of those they falsely accuse. — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) June 16, 2024

I don’t think they must remove Renaldo Gouws cos we need daily reminders of just how vile and racist the DA actually is. Renaldo shatters the illusion created by liberals that they are tolerant, they are not. They use nice words but they still think black ppl are k*ffirs https://t.co/LhPaLCV5dE — Phakamile Hlubi-Majola (@phakxx) June 17, 2024

Renaldo Gouws is a homophobe too https://t.co/IBp92KRGN8 — Dan Corder 📺 (@DanCorderOnAir) June 17, 2024

This one video taken 15 years ago doesn’t even do Renaldo Gouws justice. I’ve seen a lot more recent videos to know he’s a such an angry, vile man. Yes, I’ve signed the petition. https://t.co/dyRoIkaQV0 — Lynette Engelbrecht (@Lynette_SA) June 17, 2024