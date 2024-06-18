sabc-plus-logo

Home

Petition alone cannot remove a MP: Mashego

  • MP Renaldo Gouws
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @RenaldoGouws
Reading Time: 3 minutes

Activist Mandisa Mashego says a petition alone cannot lead to the removal of a Member of Parliament.

Her statement follows the apology of Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Renaldo Gouws for a controversial video that has sparked allegations of racism against him.

The newly sworn-in MP faces backlash over a 2009 video that resurfaced, showing him making charged comments against the African National Congress (ANC) government.

A petition demanding his removal from office has gained momentum, with almost 30 000 signatures.

The DA has yet to react to the developments.

Mashego explains what the law stipulates in such a case. “Whether you believe that I made a racist remark or not, if I am a member of Parliament or legislature or council, the reality is that the electoral laws do not allow a petition to have me removed…”

“It’s very important for South Africans to begin to wrap their heads around these things,” adds Mashego.

PODCAST | Mandisa Mashego’s full interview on SAFM’s First Take:

Social Media reaction to Gouws’ apology:

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES