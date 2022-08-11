The Bureau of Market Research has found that personal income distribution in South Africa largely remains skewed, and continues to exacerbate inequality.

The market research shows that 75% of the adult population in the country earns below R5 800 per month, while only 3.8% of the adult population earns more than R48 000 per month.

The research further shows that 13% of the adult population relies mainly on grants as a cash flow income source.

“So, for 2021, cash flow income recorded a total income of R4,4 trillion, and unfortunately we are one of the most skewed income countries in the world. Some of the very disheartening income statistics are that 75% of our adult population, so those are once again 15 years old and above, earned below approximately R5800 per month. It is estimated that only 3.8% of our adult population earned more than R48 000 per month,” says Head of Household Wealth Research at the Bureau of Market Research, Jacolize Meiring.

South Africa’s income distribution remains skewed: Jacolize Meiring