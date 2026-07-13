Person killed in ICE-involved shooting in Maine in the US: Media

A person was killed on Monday in a shooting involving US immigration agents in Maine, media outlets reported, days after a man was killed by a US agent during a traffic stop in Texas.

Media reports of the shooting in Biddeford, Maine, cited a post by Ryan Fecteau, Maine’s speaker of the House, on a personal Facebook page.

“This morning a shooting occurred in Biddeford. A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well,” Fecteau wrote, according to the reports.

Local media said authorities closed a road and local law enforcement were joined by FBI officials at a crime scene in Biddeford, a city of over 21 000 people, located 15 miles south of Portland and 90 miles north of Boston.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Biddeford police did not comment and referred an inquiry to ICE, while the mayor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

An ICE agent in Houston fatally shot a man identified as Lorenzo Salgado Araujoin last week while officers were trying to stop his vehicle, the agency said in a statement.

The shootings come in the midst of an escalating federal crackdown on migrants nationwide, with the Houston incident sparking protests.