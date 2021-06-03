Olifantshoek residents in the Northern Cape are fuming following endless water cuts for the past eight months.

Olifantshoek residents in the Northern Cape are fuming following endless water cuts for the past eight months.Residents say the persistent water cuts have adversely affected local businesses and schools.

Three schools around the area have now discontinued their feeding schemes due to a lack of water.

The Gamagara Municipality and Sedibeng Water are blaming each other for the water cuts.

Municipal manager Protea Leserwane says,

“The issue here is Sedibeng Water is not providing us with water, and then our communication with Sedibeng water is very bad. We tried to contact them and wanted several meetings so that we could make necessary arrangements, but unfortunately, they did not come to the party. we don’t owe Sedibeng a cent. We even asked them to submit theirs.”

Residents at Olifantshoek face awater shortage