Persistent rainfall causes surge in power outages across Durban

The Durban metro is experiencing a high volume of power outages in various areas due to persistent rain over the past 24 hours.

The eThekwini municipality says additional technical teams have been deployed to attend to the outages.

The rains have also caused mudslides in the Tshelimnyama area in Mariannhill; rivers and streams are swollen, and the mouth of the Isiphingo canal is being opened to prevent flooding of industrial areas.

However, the municipality says that due to the volume of outages, some areas may experience prolonged outages.

Residents can follow the progress of fault repairs on the municipality’s official platforms, such as the WhatsApp chatbot on 064 761 7930.