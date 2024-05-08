Perpetrators behind violent Mahikeng protests still unknown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

While the organisers of the violent protests in Mahikeng in the North West remain a mystery, there is a blame game regarding who organised the action.

A bus was torched in Extension 39, while a bakery truck was also set alight in Magogoe village during Monday’s protest.

A local businessman, Godfrey Mooketsi and a social activist, Thato Molosankwe, accuse each other of being behind the violent protest.

The two had a go at each other.

“The fire that was fuming was not ours. It was Thato’s fire. He was the one responsible for that small fire. He recently caused a fire at the Department of Public Works. Our kind of fires are the type of fires that dethrone people. We normally cause fires, but this one was not ours. Our kind of fire would be the ones that gets the president back here in the country from other countries,” says Moeketsi.

“I was watching news yesterday, and it was reported that there were faceless people who are responsible for the burning of a bus and a bakery truck yesterday. Closing schools, those people are not faceless. The leader of that thing is Godfather Mooketsi,” adds Molosankwe.

Meanwhile, North West Police Spokesperson Brigadier, Sabata Mokgwabone says a 22-year-old suspect was arrested following the protest and will appear in court today.

“The suspect allegedly intimidated and assaulted a teacher then damaged his cellphone during the protest action. The suspect will be appearing before the Molopo Magistrate Court on 08 May 2024. Other cases of common robbery, malicious damage to property and damage to essential infrastructure are still under investigation. The incident took place along the Albert Luthuli Drive near extension 39 and at Magogoe village whereby a bus and a mini delivery truck were torched.”

Police say investigations continue.

VIDEO |Mahikeng residents fear for their lives amid violent protests:

-Reporting by Thabang Morutloa