Red Bull’s Max Verstappen converted his pole position into a commanding win at the Bahrain GP, with his teammate Sergio Perez making it a one-two finish for the team.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso earned a podium in his first race for the team. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes.

Reigning champion Verstappen looked pretty much untroubled the entire race, leading from the start. His teammate however lost his second position to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who suffered a DNF due to an engine issue.