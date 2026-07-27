PEPFAR funding cuts have severely disrupted HIV programmes: Research

A new research study examining the scale of disruptions to HIV programmes caused by funding cuts from the United States’ Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has shown a devasting blow to the global response to HIV.

This was revealed at the 26th International AIDS Conference which kicked off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from Monday until Friday.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place later on Monday night.

CEO of the AURUM Institute, Professor Geoffrey Setswe says the US funding cuts could see years of progress in HIV programmes halted.

“The funding cuts also affected research. The quality clinical sciences and implementation research that we were conducting at Aurum was curtailed dramatically. Although there have been some positive developments, including the approval of the laboratory where we are based in terms of both international and local standards, we still need more funding to be able to conduct TB and HIV research.”

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