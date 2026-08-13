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People must look beyond blaming govt for challenges: Prof Matebesi

  • Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Sociology at the University of the Free State
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook | University of the Free State
SABC News

University of the Free State Professor Sethulego Matebesi says South Africa needs to look beyond blaming government for the challenges facing communities and examine the role of basic institutions such as families, education, religion and politics.

He says when there is an imbalance in these institutions, it can contribute to chaos in society.

He was speaking at the community seminar hosted by the Free State Legislature in Bloemfontein.

Matebesi is calling for reflection and collective action to address the root causes of the country’s challenges.

“I want for us just to pause for one moment. The way you find yourself in life, in society, they are all basic institutions. These institutions are your family, religious institutions, education, and college. When you find any imbalance in these institutions, that’s when you’ll find many chaotic situations.”

 

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