An eyewitness recorded the moment terrified shoppers fled from Field’s mall in Copenhagen on Sunday after several people were killed in a shooting at the shopping centre.

Copenhagen police said armed officers were sent to Field’s mall in the Danish capital late on Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and could not rule out it was an “act of terrorism.”

“There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists, adding police had launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region.

The same witness was due to attend a concert by singer Harry Styles in Copenhagen on Sunday night not far from the shopping center.

The event was canceled, police said.

In one video, people waited in a shop then fled downstairs and ran from the building.

There was no initial indication that other shooters had been present, police said, and Thomassen declined to comment on possible motives or whether the shooter was known to police.

The capital’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, had received a “small group of patients” for treatment, a spokesperson said, and had called in extra doctors and nurses.

The multi-storey shopping mall is located around 5 kilometres south of downtown Copenhagen.

The attack follows a deadly shooting in neighbouring Norway last week, in which two people were killed by a lone shooter in the capital Oslo.

Denmark last saw a militant attack in 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers wounded when a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen.

That gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.