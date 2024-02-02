People dying of starvation in Sudan: WFP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) says it has been receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan and that the number of hungry people has doubled over the past year.

This as the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has cut off aid from civilians.

WFP called on Sudan’s warring factions to provide immediate guarantees for the unimpeded delivery of relief.

Nearly 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger and more than five million are experiencing emergency levels of hunger in areas worst affected by the conflict.