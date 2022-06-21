Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says if Eskom can’t resolve the electricity crisis in Soweto, it must be removed as a state entity.

Hundreds of disgruntled residents have embarked on a march to the offices of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to voice their grievances over constant power outages and other service delivery issues in the area. Lux says people are tired of this current situation.

“We are tired of taking to the streets, we are tired of our people thinking that breaking down infrastructure is the only route to solving these problems and it’s not. And that’s why we’re saying if there is a problem. We identify it and if the problem is Eskom we all go to Eskom, then we will deal with Eskom. So, that’s the new way of doing things. That’s why we are taking the community to where the problem is so we can have a sustainable solution to the problem. We need this to end, if you can’t provide the service just shift and make space for those who can, we have alternate energy, and solar as an example or maybe other services providers in electricity so we can have a new era of moving forward,” says Lux Dlamini.

VIDEO: Soweto March – “How do you expect people who survive on R350 to pay R6000 reconnection fee?”