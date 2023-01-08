A.J. Mokatlanyane does not live far from the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, but due to his slow movement due to age, he had to get up very early on Sunday morning, pick up his walking stick, and make his way to the venue of the African National Congress (ANC)’s celebrations.

But for the 78-year-old pensioner, the increase in the pensioner grant is what he hopes to hear from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The pensioner grant is currently R1980, but there is an extra R20 for more senior citizens like Mokatlanyane who takes homes R2000 monthly to make ends meet. However, he says with the rising cost of living, there is a pressing need for the grant to be taken to R2500.

“R2500 for pensioners. R2000 is very little. R2500 at least,” he says. “Recently, some people there and there received R40 extra, but we don’t want R15. We want R2500.”

Service delivery woes in Mangaung

Final touches are under way inside the stadium where the party is expected to celebrate its 111 years of existence during its annual January 8 Statement.

While there seems to be a delay in the program, with more people still outside the stadium than those inside the 22 000-capacity stadium, gates into the venue have finally begun to be busier as the party supporters make their way it.

Outside the stadium, hawkers have set up stalls along the roads around the stadium, selling mostly food and ANC regalia.

The area has a cool breeze, and clear skies and temperatures are expected to be around 28 degrees by the time ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa takes the podium.

ANC supporter Vuyelwa Zinzi from Kopanong in the Xhariep Districts has lamented the increasing unemployment rate in the country, saying she came to the event in the hope of hearing how the ANC is planning to create jobs.

According to Statistics South Africa, the unemployment rate was at 33.9% in the Q2 of 2022. This was down from 34.5% in Q1 and a record high of 35.3% in the Q4 of 2021.

Despite the slight decrease, according to Stats SA, the youth continue to bare the brunt of unemployment.

“Youth in South Africa continue to be disadvantaged in the labour market with an unemployment rate higher than the national average,” notes Stats SA.

“According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the first quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate was 63,9% for those aged 15-24 and 42,1% for those aged 25-34 years, while the current official national rate stands at 34,5%.”

Tshibidzo Khonzani has traveled all the way from the Vhembe district in Limpopo to be part of the January 8 celebrations at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

But she says since the era of Jacob Zuma they have not had access to water and she hopes that is something she will hear ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa address on Sunday.

“We don’t have water. It has been a while. Since Jacob Zuma’s era.”

Phanuel Manyathi, also from the Vhembe district in Limpopo, says he would like to see a more united ANC.

