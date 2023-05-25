AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says pending court cases are impacting his ability to perform his duties. Legal challenges to the current Zulu King are expected to begin in the Pretoria High Court later this month.

The King claims there are outsiders who are working to create misunderstanding among members of the Zulu royal family.

“There are pending court cases, therefore, I cannot say much. But I can emphasise that the royal family exists and is optimistic that these court battles will pass and everything will return to normal. There is a third force that is using the family to destroy the Kingdom which is the backbone of the nation and the rightful King. They insult me and Prince Buthelezi all the time, in fact, they disturb the Kingship that is on the throne.”

Reversing his appointment

In June of last year, prominent members of the family who were not pleased with King Misuzulu’s selection reaffirmed their intention to reverse his appointment.

They’ve reiterated claims they were not consulted on his appointment and that it was marred with political interference.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was certified by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new king of the AmaZulu, following the passing of his father King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

Regarding inheritance, AmaZulu Queen, Sibongile Zulu, approached the courts to assert her right to 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.

The Queen also wants the court to rule on the validity of the late king’s five customary marriages. However, Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed the Queen’s application.

More details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by SABC News