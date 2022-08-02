US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met members of Malaysia’s parliament in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday ahead of a visit to Taiwan.

Footage filmed by local broadcaster Astro Awani showed Pelosi entering a room with the Malaysian parliament speaker before she participated in a meeting accompanied by the US Ambassador to Malaysia.

Pelosi, who began a trip to Asia on Monday in Singapore, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese “sabre rattling” over the visit.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.