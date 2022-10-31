Position: Midfielder

Club: Barcelona Football Club

National team: Spain

Age: 19

Pedri is a wonder kid who is doing amazing things on the field for his club Barcelona and also an important figure in the middle of the park for his Spanish national team.

The young midfielder has matured in his game. He can carry the team, take responsibility and also make good decisions.

Coach Luis Enrique has praised the 18-year-old young star for his performance in the national team.

He is one best performing youngsters who is expected to shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and help his side lift the trophy.

source : FIFA.com