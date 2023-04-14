Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of road users who died over the Easter weekend.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga who presented the Easter weekend road traffic statistics in Midrand, Gauteng earlier on Friday.

Two hundred and twenty five people died over the Easter period in 125 road crashes.

Almost 31 000 fines were issued and more than 1700 drivers were arrested for various traffic violations.

Chikunga says the highest number of pedestrians died in collisions that took place in the Western Cape, Limpopo, Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

“An increase in fatalities was recorded in all provinces except in Mpumalanga, Western Cape and the North West. The high number of road users who perished on our roads are pedestrians, who accounted for 44,4% of all fatalities, followed by passengers at 27,7%. Drivers accounted for 25.6%; cyclists at 1,3% while the road user status of 1% could not be determined. Our problem really is with the pedestrians.”

VIDEO | 2023 Easter road traffic statistics: