Much-loved television presenter Pearl Shongwe has been remembered for her infectious laugh and for inspiring others.

Friends, colleagues and family attended a memorial service in her memory at the SABC’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

The late Metro FM and sports news personality was found dead in a her PoloFields Midrand home last Thursday.

Messages of condolences continue to pour in for Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe.

In the past week, South Africans have been calling SABC radio stations to express their sadness following her passing.

The public broadcaster’s studio was filled to capacity for her memorial service.

Her passing has been described as a loss to broadcasting and to South African youth.

SABC Head of Local Productions, Lala Tuku says: “Pearl’s passion and dedication set her apart from many of her peers. When we were looking for an onscreen replacement for ‘One Day Leader’, Pearl became the natural choice.”

Shongwe wore many hats in the broadcasting space.

She was a news presenter on various SABC news programmes including ‘Weekend Live’.

She also presented sport on Metro FM and was a drawcard for SABC 1’s ‘Daily Thetha’.

Her colleagues described her as a great broadcaster who will be remembered for her hard work and determination.

Metro FM’s Moeti ‘MoFlava’ Tsiki says: “She was on radio and television, she did everything and that’s not something everyone can do. She was excellent.”

Morning Live’s Simphiwe Ncongwane says: “I’m still finding it incredibly difficult to accept that she is no more. She was more than just a work wife, she was a baby sister and friend. But for our sake and the family it’s important to release her.”

Shongwe was once a finalist in the Miss Soweto pageant in 2011.

In a poem, her sister, Nonhlanhla paid a loving tribute: “Your heart can be empty because you cannot see her. Or you can be full of love that she shared with you.

Pearl’s aunt, Zinhle Nene had this to say: “she didn’t just have a beautiful face but a beautiful heart. The first person to give me a kiss when I came back from KwaZulu-Natal was Ntombifuthi.”

The funeral service will be held in Diepkloof on Saturday.