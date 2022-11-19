Pearl Shongwe’s older sister says it’s been hard to say goodbye. Nonhlanhla Shongwe paid tribute to her sister Pearl at the funeral service of the Metro FM and SABC News Weekend Live broadcaster at the Welfare Centre in Diepkloof.

Shongwe was found dead in her Polo Fields apartment last week. Details are still unknown at the moment.

An emotional Nonhlanhla says losing her sister has been difficult.

“I know I’m not ready to say goodbye, so I can’t say goodbye. This for me, is until we meet again. Everyone calls her mamkhulu, there’s a lot I want to tell you about u Thumbu. It was very evident since she was young that she was going to be a brighter star. We taught, we loved, we cried. I just want you to know that you mean the world to us.”

SABC colleagues remember Pearl Shongwe:

She helped me shine

Metro FM DJ Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki says Pearl Shongwe shined a light on his life and those around her. Tsiki, who worked with the Metro FM newsreader and TV personality paid tribute to Shongwe at her funeral service.

“She was a star because she was talented, but she was also a star because she was able to bring a shine to your life. She brought a shine to my life. She helped me become better at what I do, whether at some point when she was my manager as a DJ, or a co host on the radio show, whether she was doing news, she helped me shine. And that is the ability that Pearl had. She wasn’t just a star, she was a star because she helped me shine.”