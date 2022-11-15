A memorial service for radio and TV broadcaster Pearl Shongwe will be held at the SABC head office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Wednesday

The funeral service will be held in Diepkloof on Saturday. Shongwe passed away in her sleep last week.

The Metro FM newsreader also presented sport on SABC’s 404 news channel and Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.

A much-loved face on SABC 2, Shongwe was also a finalist in the Miss Soweto pageant in 2011.

Family spokesperson Khehla Thsabalala says the memorial service is hosted by Metro FM.

“The memorial service is hosted by Metro FM and what will be taking place is her colleagues, friends and relatives will be there to talk about Pearl and looking back at her life. It starts at 12pm in SABC M1 auditorium and it will finish round about 3pm at the latest.”

Pearl Shongwe’s Death | SABC colleagues remember Pearl Shongwe