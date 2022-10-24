Peace and security will dominate the proceedings of a two-day forum in Dakar, Senegal.

Senegalese President Macky Sall is hosting the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security.

With the rise of violent extremism and tsunami of coups in West Africa, Sall, who is also the African Union chairperson, will use the gathering to get solutions and safeguard peace and security in the continent.

He’s concerned about the instability, saying it impedes development.

The Senegalese leader will be joined by other counterparts from West Africa who are opposed to coups.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the peace forum and echoed the same sentiments.