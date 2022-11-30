Peace and security in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region will come under the spotlight in Windhoek, Namibia, on Wednesday.

The region is trying to deal with a number of conflicts.

Its organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will meet in the Namibian capital.

SADC leaders will also discuss the political situation and the strengthening of democratic processes in the region.

The region is facing a number of hotspots where conflicts are taking place in places like the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo DRC, northern parts of Mozambique and the simmering tension in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

This gathering will enable SADC to intensify efforts in resolving these conflicts.

Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and International Relations Minister Nandi Ndaitwah Netumbo will chair the meeting.

Other ministers responsible for the security portfolio will also be in attendance.