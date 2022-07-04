After 15 years in the music industry, Paul Kganyago, popularly known as Paul K, has more reasons to carry on for another 15 years or more. This after the Atteridgeville-born artist’s two albums, On My Journey as well as Time of God Manifest reached gold status.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) last week awarded the milestone awards to Kganyago.

“I am very excited about the achievements as I was always looking forward to achieving the status. I regard this as my diploma in my music career. It’s been more than 15 years of hard work and it is really encouraging that today I have something to show for it,” says Kganyago.

He says the achievement has not come as a surprise.

“This is as a result of hard work. God blesses hard work. I’ve dedicated all my life to music and I knew that one day I would achieve this. In fact, I believe that these awards are just the first of many to come. Even bigger things are coming.”

After being a supporting artist to various artists, the 40-year-old first recorded his solo album in 2009 titled, Ngiyosabela and that was the beginning of a successful journey as a solo artist. The 2009 album, which he says was well received by the audience, was followed by Ungujesu.

The two studio-recorded albums paved the way for his first live recording, On My Journey in 2012, which included the hit track Ntshware Ka Letsoho, which marked an upward trajectory in Kganyago’s music career. The album was followed by another live-recorded, Time of God Manifest in 2016, and over the years, he featured the likes of Winnie Mashaba, Omega Khunou, and the late Neyi Zimu and Sfiso Ncwane.

During that time, he won the Best Live Recorded Album Ingoma Award in 2016 while both his live recorded albums received various nominations at the SAMA awards and Crown Gospel Awards, among others.

A legend in the making, Kganyago says his latest achievements can only push him to do more.

“It means I now have to put more effort into my music since I have a lot of people who are supporting my ministry at over 2.4 million. I promise to keep doing good music and stay focused.”

He says he will soon announce a lineup of events to celebrate his latest achievements and a surprise collaboration with one of the gospel groups in South Africa.