Patrollers in Soweto have called on police to provide more support in their effort to tackle crime in the area. This as the bodies of two little boys were found dumped in White City and Rockville yesterday morning. It is alleged that six-year-old Tshiamo Ndlovu and five-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu were kidnapped on Wednesday, mutilated and murdered.

One boy managed to escape the horrific ordeal.

Tebogo Phillips is one of the patrollers who was called to the scene.

“We need to, if they can, work hand in hand with patrollers, then our job is going to be easier. It is the patrollers that catch the criminals and they can come forward and hand them over to the police station. So, we are asking, even to [Minister Bheki] Cele, we tried to close Moroka Police Station, especially for the protection of patrollers.”

Visiting the bereaved families on Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said law enforcement agents should leave no stone un-turned to arrest those responsible for the murders.

“We live in an era where children are missing, especially women literally every day in our communities. So, we might be here because someone alerted us, but how many other people go missing that we don’t even know about it. So, it’s a culture of lawlessness, a culture where people feel they can do as they wish and they will not be traced and they will not pay for their sins. We have visited the three families and there is one family were the child survived. And that is the child that is assisting us and the police with the relevant information and we are providing the necessary protection, counselling and support to that family.”

Community members are reeling with shock following the incident: